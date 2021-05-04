2021 Hyundai Sonata is coming to Pakistan

Despite a growing demand for SUVs and shrinking demand for sedans, Hyundai-Nishat is ready to launch another sedan, Hyundai Sonata, in Pakistan.

Since starting operations under the Auto Developmental Policy 2016-2021, the Hyundai-Nishat group has introduced a number of vehicles in Pakistan. The company had launched a Pakistan Domestic Model/ PKDM Elantra in March this year. Prior to that Hyundai Tucson was introduced for public and commercial sale in August 2020.

The car in question, the new DN8/ 8th generation Sonata, was displayed for public viewing in February last year.

The 8th generation Sonata was the first Right Hand Drive model of the DN8 Sonata. It is also the first model using the newer N3 modular platform, improving strength and rigidity, while reducing weight, which results in improved fuel efficiency and overall drive and performance.

Exterior

Dimension wise the Sonata has an overall length of 4900mm, an 1860mm width and 1445mm height, and a wheelbase of 2840mm. As one of the few D-Segment sedans, Sonata will be the largest locally available vehicle.

Aside from the size, the exterior has some impressive aesthetics such as;

4-door coupe-like silhouette on the side profile

Sloping roofline

Bold and low wide new front

Wide cascading grille

Long-elongated bonnet, which overlaps the front grill.

LED headlights

LED DRL

Light bar connecting the taillights

Just like the 6th and 7th gen Sonata, the 8th gen has a chrome strip wrapping around the side door windows, running along the length of the car on the side profile starting from the rear door, then over the front fender and connecting with the front headlights.

The chrome trim also goes over the bonnet and connects to the inner corner of the newly designed headlights. A portion of the chrome strip is actually a Daytime Running Light/ DRL when the car is in motion. The chrome-plated trim is backlit and has a very small opening for light to pass through. This is a signature feature of the new Sonata and called it the “Hidden lamp.”

There are also small fins on top of taillights which are supposed to serve as functional vortex generators for improved aerodynamics.

Engine

Globally, Sonata engine options include turbocharged versions like 1.6 T-GDI with 178 HP or 2.5L T-GDI with 290HP. A 2L 192 HP GDI Hybrid or 2L 202HP Plugin Hybrid is also available. Based on the engine it offers 6 or 8 speed automatic or 8-speed Dual clutch transmission.

However, the two more engine options seen on the import documents/ CKD kits for Pakistan are a 2L 158HP/ 196NM MPI [Multi-Point Injection] and a 2.5L 178HP/ 232NM MPI engine.

The 2L MPI is actually the same engine we have seen in the locally assembled Hyundai Elantra. Meanwhile, the 2.5L MPI is related to the same engine currently in Pakistan assembled Kia Sorento.

Interior

As for the interior, it includes features that are flashy and functional, such as;

Electronic Parking Brake and auto-hold

Slim dashboard design

User-friendly and intuitive interface

Satin chrome trim pieces in Beige -Black, Black-gray, or Black on Black.

A 12.3″ customizable digital LCD cluster with apple car play and android auto integration

Multifunction steering wheel.

Floating infotainment touch screen

Power-folding heated side-view mirrors

An 8″ or 10.25″ color touchscreen infotainment system is available. Along with a Bose premium 12 speaker audio system in upper trim levels.

When it comes to safety, the vehicle’s equipment has been upscaled across the model lineup. Its safety knick-knacks include;

Front side and curtain airbags and drive knee airbag

Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

Brake Assist System (BAS)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Blindspot side-view monitor [displays the side view in the digital cluster]

As well as Hyundai specific features such as; * Forward collision warning * Lane Keep assist * Lane Following Assist * Driver attention warning * Smart Cruise control * Blind Spot Monitoring * Rear cross-traffic alert * Safe Exit waring * High Beam Assist * Auto headlights * Area Surround view monitor * Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

However, it’s unclear how many of these safety features will come with Sonata bound for Pakistani roads.