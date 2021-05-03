ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
Pakistan

Smart lockdown in 19 localities of Hyderabad extended till May 12

  • The lockdown would start from May 04.
APP 03 May 2021

HYDERABAD: The district administration on Monday announced to extend smart lockdown for 9 more days in 19 localities of Hyderabad in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in those areas.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here Monday, the lockdown would start from May 04.

The areas include GOR colony, Unit 10 block C&D, Rabiul Awal main Chowk commercial area, Barkat Bhai Town, Ismail Goth in union councils 1, 6 and 12 in Latifabad and Dadan Shah colony, Sarfraz colony, Khokhar Mohalla Gari Khata/ Hyder Chowk union councils 3 and 9 in talukas city.

Some 9 localities in 2 UCs of Qasimabad have also been put under lockdown. In Qasimabad UC 1Gul-e-Latif colony, Memon Housing Society, Anwar Vilaz and in UC 4 Citizen Colony, Marvi Town, Naqash Villaz, Al Rehman Cottages, Almdar Chowk and Happy Homes would be put under smart lock down for 9 days from May 4 to 12.

The Deputy Commissioner, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 3 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, in the larger public interest extended smart lockdown for 9 days with effect from May 04 to 12, 2021.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, respective commanders of Pakistan Rangers, ACs/Mukhtiarkars were directed to implement the national the orders strictly as per given SOPs in the best interest of general public.

While imposing smart lockdown in above mentioned areas, relevant notifications issued Home Department, Sindh government will remain intact, notification stated.

