ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan has decided to shrink inbound international flight operations to 20 percent amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and the current Covid-19 situation in the country. According to the revised inbound air travellers policy issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the government of Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international air traffic significantly and would operate at 20 percent of the total current quantum. The document stated that international carriers

operated around 590 weekly inbound flights in Pakistan, which now reduced to 123 inbound flights or 20 percent of the current quantum.

Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports claim 74.4 percent of the total current quantum of inbound international air traffic by handling 189, 130, and 120 weekly inbound flights, respectively.

Now, these airports have reduced their inbound international air traffic to 20 percent; Karachi would now handle 40 weekly inbound flights while Lahore and Islamabad would entertain 29 and 25 weekly inbound flights, respectively.

As a result of the said decision, the most affected foreign airlines would be Air Arabia (60 weekly flights), Saudia airlines (77), Qatar Airways (56), Emirates (67), Fly Dubai (78), Etihad Airways (32), British Airways (11), Fly Nas (14), Gulf Air (35), Oman Air (18), Saudi Gulf (18), Thai Airways (18), Turkish Airline (21) and Virgin Atlantic Airline (11).

Furthermore, the government has made no change in existing Category C list countries. Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short-term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan subject to exemption by the committee as per procedures.

All inbound travellers to Pakistan, including Cat C list countries, have to follow the standard procedures, which include negative RT PCR test before travelling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old), rapid antigen testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan, ten days of self-quarantine at home for negative cases, positive cases will be shifted to the self-paid facility for ten days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any), mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound travellers before travelling to Pakistan, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID flight operations international flight National Command Operation Centre

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.