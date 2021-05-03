CM lauds journalists’ sacrifices for freedom of press

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to the journalists who rendered sacrifices for the freedom of press and played role for creating collective awareness among people.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, he said that those who stood for supremacy of truth and righteousness became the torchbearer of society. He termed the freedom of press a mirror of collective consciousness of any society. A responsible journalist should not cross the religious and social limits. Free and responsible media is the best representative and critic of society, he added. Truth cannot be hidden, he said adding that freedom of press is linked with sense of social responsibility.

He appreciated the role of those journalists who bring the truth in the limelight for the interest of people. He said that the PTI government believes in freedom of expression.