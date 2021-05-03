ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Petrol bombs, police patrols as N Ireland ‘celebrates’ 100th year

AFP 03 May 2021

BELFAST: Two weeks before Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary, black smoke from a burning roadblock billowed into the Belfast sky, signalling the deep divisions overshadowing the province’s centenary landmark. As hooded youths hurled masonry, weary riot police poured out of rusty armoured Land Rovers to form ranks. All sides know their roles in this well-versed piece of street theatre, which provides the backdrop to the 100 years of the divided British province.

Scenes of unrest returned last month to the streets of Northern Ireland, the former battleground of “The Troubles” where tempers are fraying over Brexit and other tectonic political shifts.

At least 88 officers have been injured in clashes emanating from pro-UK loyalist enclaves, angry with a post-Brexit “protocol” they feel is casting them adrift from mainland Britain. “All generations are angry and frustrated at what’s going on,” said David McNarry, of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC).

“This damn protocol is a European invention (to) take away my Britishness,” he told AFP in central Belfast, a heavy trace of emotion in his voice.

Violence has been focused at “interfaces” — where loyalist and pro-Ireland nationalist areas butt up against one another. Towering “peace walls” separate the communities, crisscrossing the Belfast landscape, a reminder of the divisions that remain even after “The Troubles” ended in 1998. The latest violence saw loyalist youths face off with police who were preventing their advance towards a gate in the barrier.

In the early evening on April 19, teens covered their faces and scrambled for bricks and stones to throw.

A mother pushing a pram scooted her child out of the way as a small gang charged a police Land Rover, climbing on the bonnet, prying off a wing mirror and pulling at locked door handles. Police on the frontline remained inside their vehicles — their windscreens and sirens covered in metal grid-work that parried the worst of the debris.

Loyalist Communities Council petrol bombs Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary David McNarry Belfast sky

Petrol bombs, police patrols as N Ireland ‘celebrates’ 100th year

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.