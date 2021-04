July-April (2020-21): Rs118bn increase in collection

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected net revenue of Rs 3,744 billion during July-April (2020-21) against the assigned target of Rs 3,626 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 118 billion.

The FBR has not officially released the provisional revenue collection figures for the first ten months of current fiscal year till filing of this report late Friday night.

The net collection for the month of April would cross Rs.350 billion, against monthly target of Rs 339 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 11 billion, sources added.

