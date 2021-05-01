KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 30, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 153.50 153.90 DKK 24.73 24.83 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.70 41.10 NOK 18.43 18.53 UAE DIRHAM 41.70 42.10 SEK 18.06 18.16 EURO 184.75 186.75 AUD $ 117.75 119.75 UK POUND 212.50 214.50 CAD $ 123.50 125.50 JAPANI YEN 1.38861 1.40861 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.25 CHF 167.14 168.14 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021