ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar advances after US data, but on track for largest monthly fall since July

  • Robust US data helps dollar.
  • Investors taking profits in short dollar bets.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar rose on Friday, extending gains after upbeat data on US personal income and spending as well as manufacturing in the US Midwest, with market participants also taking profits on the currency's short dollar positions this month.

The dollar index was down 2.4% for the month of April, its worst monthly performance since July 2020.

Data showing a 4.2% rebound in US consumer spending in March, amid a 21.1% surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 relief money from the government, supported the dollar. That led to a 0.4% rise in the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, compared with a gain of 0.3% the previous month.

"This will be the third time this year that the PCE reading has beaten expectations," Adam Corbett, currency analyst, at Cambridge Global Payments, said in a research note after the data.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained firm on the Fed's interest rate path and QE (quantitative easing) program on Wednesday, leaving traders with the uncomfortable feeling inflation could run away - and run away quickly."

Similarly, the dollar also gained after the Chicago Purchasing Management Index (PMI) showed a reading for April of 72.1, the highest in almost four decades.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was set to end the week flat, although still down 2.4% for the month as a whole. It was last up 0.4% at 91.007.

"This current strength in the dollar is likely a pivot to that seasonal trend that we tend to see in May and June," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"Basically on the last day of Q1, we saw the dollar turn around to the softer side and continued unabated since, despite strong payrolls at the start of April. Seasonal trends suggest that April is one of the weaker months for the dollar."

The Canadian dollar climbed to a more-than three-year high of C$1.2268 per greenback on Friday, on track for a 1.6% weekly gain that would be its biggest since the start of November. The US dollar was last flat at C$1.2280.

After the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday, Powell acknowledged the US economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change to its ultra-loose monetary settings.

The Fed's dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada, which has already begun to taper its asset purchases. Canada's commodity-linked loonie got additional support from a surge in oil to a six-week peak, along with higher lumber prices.

Rising commodity prices earlier supported the Australian dollar, but in New York session it was down 0.3% at US$0.7740 because of broad dollar strength.

The euro traded 0.4% lower at $1.2071. It was up nearly 3% for the month versus the dollar and down 0.2% on the week.

The dollar also rose against the yen, up 0.1% at 109.05, rising 1% for the week.

dollar index PCE price index USA forex market personal consumption expenditures Dollar rate in interbank market

Dollar advances after US data, but on track for largest monthly fall since July

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters