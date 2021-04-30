Pakistan to get Prince DFSK's Seres S3 by the end of this year

Earlier this week Prince DFSK announced that it is pairing up with Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei to launch a new SUV in Pakistan - the Seres SF5. Now, Dongfeng Sokon (DFSK) announced that it will be bringing the first hybrid SUV by Huawei to Pakistan.

As per reports, the car will hit Pakistani markets in the second quarter of 2022. The even better news is that the Seres S3 isn’t the only crossover SUV DFSK is going to launch in the country. PakWheels reports, DFSK and Huawei have two more SUVs in the pipeline.

The reports and sources suggest that one of them will be an electric vehicle (EV), while the second will have a petrol engine. Here’s what you need to know about the Seres S3 and DFSK Glory - Star Version

Seres S3 (EV)

This EV crossover SUV will be launched in the local market in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. The SUV will have a range of 400km. However, this utility vehicle will be a 5-seater.

Being manufactured in collaboration with one of the world’s most prolific tech giants, the EV would be equipped with advanced features such as;

Massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment

Digital instrument cluster

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Heated and ventilated seats

Seat massager

Premium 11-speaker audio system

‘L2+’ autonomous driving capabilities

Adaptive cruise control

Low-speed traffic assist

Forward collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

Lane-keep assist

The estimated cost of this compact SUV will be around Rs5.5million (55-lacs).

DFSK Glory ‘Star Version’

This compact SUV is a standard internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV). DFSK will launch the ‘Star Version’ of the Glory vehicle. The car will come with a 1.5T Gdi engine with better output. Reportedly, the crossover will be equipped with several safety features, including;

Lane assistance

Blind spot detection

Front car collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

The expected price for this vehicle will be around Rs. 5.5million (55-lacs).

It seems that a new SUV is being launched in Pakistan every other day. The competition for the compact crossover SUVs segment is not coming in slow. After KIA Sportage started dominating the local car market, there were several new entrants.

With companies like Hyundai Nishat Motors, MG Pakistan, Proton Pakistan and DFSK set to introduce their compact SUVS. More market competition gives buyers a vast range of options and better prices.