PM terms Bashir Memon's allegations ‘baseless,’ says he never asked him to file reference against Justice Faez Isa

Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed the allegations by former director-general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon regarding Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In an interview, the former FIA director-general had said that the PM, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Adviser to the PM on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had pressurized him to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Memon said Naseem and Akbar wanted him to proceed against Justice Isa on money laundering charges. The ex-FIA DG also alleged that PM wanted him to make a terrorism case against Pakistan Muslim League - N leader Maryam Nawaz after she played a video of former judge Arshad Malik in her press conference in Lahore.

Talking to a group of anchorpersons at the PM House, the premier rejected the claims, saying that he had never given any such directives to the former FIA chief regarding terrorism charges against Nawaz.

However, the PM added, he had asked Memon to investigate how Khawaja Asif, a sitting minister could get iqama of the United Arab Emirates. He added that Memon had been removed from his position for not pursuing investigations against Asif, DAWN reported.

While referring to the ex-FIA DG's allegations about Justice Isa, the PM said why would he ask Memon when he knew Memon could not file any reference against the sitting judge.