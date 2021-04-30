ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
World

Four killed in Germany care clinic attack

AFP 30 Apr 2021

BERLIN: Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police said Thursday. Officers said the victims were subjected to "intense, extreme violence", but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested "under strong suspicion" of carrying out the assault, police said. The motivation for the attack is not known, they added. Those killed are believed to be patients at the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Brandenburg state police were called to the Oberlin Clinic at around 9 pm local time on Wednesday, according to reports, with the victims later discovered in their rooms.

