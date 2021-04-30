Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
30 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 29, 2021).
==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================
ASDA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.50
BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 500 88.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 88.94
AKD Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,100 67.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100 67.45
Sakarwala Capital Engro Polymer & Che 1,000 51.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 51.50
AKD Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 200 308.75
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. 100 305.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 307.50
AKD Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 43.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.44
ASDA Sec. Highnoon Lab. 1,000 650.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 650.00
BMA Capital HI-tech Lubricant Lt 1,000 64.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 64.80
ASDA Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 50,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.00
Fortune Sec. Nat. Refinery 85,000 601.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 601.01
ASDA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 300.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Developmen 3,100 92.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,100 92.29
Brains Securities Pak Refinery 9,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 24.00
ASDA Sec. Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 800 180.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 180.00
ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 10,000 75.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 75.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Service Global Footw 250,000 57.19
Memon Sec. 5,000 54.80
Adam Sec. 9,000 53.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 264,000 57.01
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 165.00
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 500,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00
==========================================================================
Total Turnover 2,938,300
==========================================================================
