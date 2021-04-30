KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 29, 2021).

========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================== ASDA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.50 BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 500 88.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 88.94 AKD Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,100 67.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100 67.45 Sakarwala Capital Engro Polymer & Che 1,000 51.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 51.50 AKD Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 200 308.75 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. 100 305.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 307.50 AKD Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 43.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.44 ASDA Sec. Highnoon Lab. 1,000 650.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 650.00 BMA Capital HI-tech Lubricant Lt 1,000 64.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 64.80 ASDA Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 50,000 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.00 Fortune Sec. Nat. Refinery 85,000 601.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 601.01 ASDA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 300.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Developmen 3,100 92.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,100 92.29 Brains Securities Pak Refinery 9,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 24.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 800 180.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 180.00 ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 10,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 75.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Service Global Footw 250,000 57.19 Memon Sec. 5,000 54.80 Adam Sec. 9,000 53.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 264,000 57.01 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 165.00 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 500,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00 ========================================================================== Total Turnover 2,938,300 ==========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021