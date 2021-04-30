ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 29, 2021).

==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
Member                  Company                        Turnover      Rates
Name                                                  of Shares
==========================================================================
ASDA Sec.               Aisha Steel Mills                10,000      26.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000      26.50
BMA Capital             Avanceon Limited                    500      88.94
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500      88.94
AKD Sec.                Engro Fertilizers                 1,100      67.45
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,100      67.45
Sakarwala Capital       Engro Polymer & Che               1,000      51.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000      51.50
AKD Sec.                Ferozsons Lab.                      200     308.75
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.                                                100     305.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            300     307.50
AKD Sec.                Ghani Global Holding                500      43.44
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500      43.44
ASDA Sec.               Highnoon Lab.                     1,000     650.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000     650.00
BMA Capital             HI-tech Lubricant Lt              1,000      64.80
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000      64.80
ASDA Sec.               Kot Addu Power Comp.             50,000      43.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000      43.00
Fortune Sec.            Nat. Refinery                    85,000     601.01
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         85,000     601.01
ASDA Sec.               NetSol Technologies               1,000     300.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000     300.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.      Oil & Gas Developmen              3,100      92.29
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,100      92.29
Brains Securities       Pak Refinery                      9,000      24.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,000      24.00
ASDA Sec.               Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.                800     180.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            800     180.00
ASDA Sec.               Panthers Tyres Ltd               10,000      75.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000      75.00
Arif Habib Ltd.         Service Global Footw            250,000      57.19
Memon Sec.                                                5,000      54.80
Adam Sec.                                                 9,000      53.30
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        264,000      57.01
Pearl Sec.              TRG Pakistan Ltd.             2,000,000     165.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,000,000     165.00
Trust Securities        Trust Sec.Brokerage             500,000      10.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        500,000      10.00
==========================================================================
                        Total Turnover                2,938,300
==========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

