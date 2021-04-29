TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

(Karachi) The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has filed an appeal to the Interior Ministry seeking review of the government’s April 15 decision of banning it over countrywide violent protests, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the TLP has requested the government to review its decision to ban the party. In this regard, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has reportedly called an emergency meeting on April 30 to discuss the matter.

Earlier, the government decided to ban TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of the violent protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

On April 12, several highways and busy roads in major cities were blocked by the workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

Protests erupted in major cities across Pakistan after the news of Rizvi’s arrest broke out that led to deadly clashes between the police and TLP activists.

The TLP had demanded of the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country.

On November 16, the government had reached an agreement with the TLP to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. However, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

Later, the party chief, in a video message, had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.