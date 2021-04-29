Huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes seized

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office (RTO), Sukkar on Wednesday claimed to have seized substantial quantity of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes stocked at a warehouse located at Sukkar bypass area.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons have stored considerable quantity of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes at a warehouse located at Sukkar bypass area.

Reacting on this information, Hyder Ali Dharejo, Chief Commissioner RTO Sukkur has constituted a team and directed them to mount stiff vigilance to verify the veracity of the information. After stiff monitoring the place, the team got evidence that confirmed huge quantity of counterfeit and duty/ taxes unpaid stock of cigarettes at the place. Consequently, the raid was conducted at the warehouse that led the recovery of around 1.3 million sticks of smuggled cigarettes worth in millions. The detained stock involves huge amount FED and sales tax. Further investigation is in progress. The department said that this action was part of the move initiated under the directions of prime minister of Pakistan against tax evasions, fraud and counterfeiting.

