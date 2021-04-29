ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                         Company                        Turnover       Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
==================================================================================
Azee Sec.                      Al Shaheer Corp.                    500       14.60
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       14.60
Arif Habib Ltd.                Attock Refinery                     200      239.30
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            200      239.30
Arif Habib Ltd.                Azgard Nine Ltd.                  8,000       33.99
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          8,000       33.99
B&B Sec.                       Balochistan Glass                15,000       13.95
Abbasi & Company                                                 3,000       13.62
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         18,000       13.90
Arif Habib Ltd.                Bank AL-Habib                       100       68.49
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100       68.49
M. M. M. A. Khanani            BYCO Petroleum                    2,500        9.84
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500        9.84
BIPL Securities                Fauji Foods Limited                 500       15.90
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       15.90
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec.     Ferozsons Lab.                      100      308.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100      308.00
AKD Sec.                       Ghani Global Glass                  500       15.82
Azee Sec.                                                        5,000       15.78
Foundation Sec.                                                  1,500       15.81
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,000       15.79
Standard Cap. Sec.             Ghani Global Holding             10,000       40.50
MRA Sec.                                                         5,000       43.48
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,000       41.49
N.U.A. Sec.                    Hascol Petroleum                900,000       10.10
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        900,000       10.10
Arif Habib Ltd.                Hond Atlas Cars                     700      288.80
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            700      288.80
High Land Securities           Image Pakistan Ltd.               1,000       20.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000       20.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                Indus Dyeing                        300      295.15
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            300      295.15
Azee Sec.                      Kohat Cement                        100      200.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100      200.00
Ghani Osman Sec.               Loads Limited                     2,500       15.05
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500       15.05
Azee Sec.                      P. S. O.                         25,000      218.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000      218.00
Sherman Sec.                   Service Global Footwear         201,440       53.20
ASDA Sec.                                                       82,500       56.39
Arif Habib Ltd.                                              1,647,851       55.14
N.U.A. Sec.                                                    181,726       53.25
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                              33,000       53.50
I. U. Kodvavi Sec.                                             304,794       53.20
Mayari Sec.                                                     30,000       53.35
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                             60,500       57.37
Memon Sec.                                                     326,299       53.20
Adam Sec.                                                       90,661       54.14
Creative Cap. Sec.                                              80,767       53.22
Topline Sec.                                                   127,680       53.20
MRA Sec.                                                        50,000       53.61
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      3,217,218       54.39
BMA Capital                    Thal Limited                        100      414.34
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100      414.34
JS Global Cap.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                75,500      181.25
B&B Sec.                                                         3,000      180.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         78,500      181.20
Shaffi Securities              United Bank Limited                 700      126.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            700      126.00
==================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                4,278,018
==================================================================================

