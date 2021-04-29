KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 500 14.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.60 Arif Habib Ltd. Attock Refinery 200 239.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 239.30 Arif Habib Ltd. Azgard Nine Ltd. 8,000 33.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 33.99 B&B Sec. Balochistan Glass 15,000 13.95 Abbasi & Company 3,000 13.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 13.90 Arif Habib Ltd. Bank AL-Habib 100 68.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 68.49 M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 2,500 9.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 9.84 BIPL Securities Fauji Foods Limited 500 15.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.90 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 100 308.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 308.00 AKD Sec. Ghani Global Glass 500 15.82 Azee Sec. 5,000 15.78 Foundation Sec. 1,500 15.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 15.79 Standard Cap. Sec. Ghani Global Holding 10,000 40.50 MRA Sec. 5,000 43.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 41.49 N.U.A. Sec. Hascol Petroleum 900,000 10.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 10.10 Arif Habib Ltd. Hond Atlas Cars 700 288.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 288.80 High Land Securities Image Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Indus Dyeing 300 295.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 295.15 Azee Sec. Kohat Cement 100 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 200.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Loads Limited 2,500 15.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 15.05 Azee Sec. P. S. O. 25,000 218.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 218.00 Sherman Sec. Service Global Footwear 201,440 53.20 ASDA Sec. 82,500 56.39 Arif Habib Ltd. 1,647,851 55.14 N.U.A. Sec. 181,726 53.25 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 33,000 53.50 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. 304,794 53.20 Mayari Sec. 30,000 53.35 M. M. M. A. Khanani 60,500 57.37 Memon Sec. 326,299 53.20 Adam Sec. 90,661 54.14 Creative Cap. Sec. 80,767 53.22 Topline Sec. 127,680 53.20 MRA Sec. 50,000 53.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,217,218 54.39 BMA Capital Thal Limited 100 414.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 414.34 JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 75,500 181.25 B&B Sec. 3,000 180.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 78,500 181.20 Shaffi Securities United Bank Limited 700 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 126.00 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,278,018 ==================================================================================

