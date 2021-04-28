Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Pakistan reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in a single day since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

During the past 24 hours, 201 people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 17,530. 49,101 people were tested across the country in 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 11,682,014.

Out of the new tests conducted, 5,292 came out positive, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 810,231. There are 88,207 active COVID-19 cases out of which 5,214 are critical cases. The country's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 10.77%.

Meanwhile, 4,678 more people recovered from the virus in 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 704,494 recoveries from the deadly virus.

In order to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has canceled all examinations until June 15. O and A level exams have been canceled and would now take place in the October-November cycle.

Moreover, the government has also imposed a ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16. Inter-provincial and inter-city transport will also remain banned during the Eid holidays.