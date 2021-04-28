ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
PSX slides in volatile trade: BRIndex100 drifts lower

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a volatile session and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 46.91 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,869.47 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,949.00 and intraday low of 4,857.70 points. Volumes stood at 320.653 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 374.92 points or 1.46 percent to close at 25,272.41 points with a turnover of 180.764 million shares. The KSE-100 Index declined by 389.90 points or 0.85 percent to close at 45,292.87 points. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 366.802 million shares as compared to 409.086 million shares traded on Monday. Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $2.284 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 54 billion to Rs 7.877 trillion. Out of total 395 active scrips, 191 closed in negative and 188 in positive while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 48.151 million shares and gained Rs 0.32 to close at Rs 15.31 followed by Unity Foods that inched up by Rs 0.61 to close at Rs 32.12 with 43.442 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 100.00 and Rs 90.50 respectively to close at Rs 9899.00 and Rs 5840.50 while Pak Tobacco and Shezan International were the top losers declining by Rs 38.01 and Rs 26.52 respectively to close at Rs 1499.99 and Rs 327.14.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 2.51 points or 0.03 percent to close at 8,706.17 points with total turnover of 2.941 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 70 points or 0.98 percent to close at 7,086.77 points with 15.563 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 23.81 points or 0.27 percent to close at 8,878.86 points with 16.844 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 55.71 points or 1.02 percent to close at 5,405.44 points with 14.782 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 134.49 points or 3.37 percent to close at 3,853.59 points with 12.131 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,097.04 points, down 16.72 points or 0.41 percent with 95.987 million shares.

“A volatile session was witnessed as the KSE-100 index opened on a positive note, touching an intraday high of 45,938 points in the initial hours,” Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said. However, the psychological barrier of 46,000 triggered profit-taking and the market slid to close in the negative zone at 45,293, down 390 points, he added.

Major selling activity was witnessed in E&P (OGDC down 4.8 percent, PPL down 4.3 percent) and Cement (DGKC down 2.0 percent, LUCK down 0.9 percent) sectors.

Total volumes decreased by 10 percent to 367 million shares, compared to 409 million in the previous trading session. Stocks that contributed significantly to the overall volumes included TELE (up 2.1 percent), UNITY (up 1.9 percent), FLYNGR (down 26.2 percent), TRG (down 1.3 percent) and ANL (up 3.9 percent), which formed 41 percent of total volumes.

