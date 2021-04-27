SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

In a bid to attract more Overseas Pakistanis, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be launching two new initiatives under its Roshan Digital Account scheme.

As per details, the central bank will be launching two new initiatives under RDA namely: Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat.

This was revealed by Senator Faisal Javed in a series of tweets on Tuesday. “Great News for our Overseas as SBP is launching two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Account,” said Faisal “as we celebrate RDA reaching USD 1 Billion mark,” he said while adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing overseas Pakistanis on Thursday.

The Roshan Digital Account is a new initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in partnership with major banks in Pakistan operating in Pakistan to facilitate the NRPs for banking services in Pakistan. The RDA was launched in September 2020 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The RDAs has fetched inflows amounting to $1 billion during seven months.

Earlier, SBP said that an event to thank the overseas Pakistanis for their extraordinary response for RDA is being planned soon. In addition, exciting new products will also be announced. Most of inflows in RDA are arrived in Naya Pakistan Certificates launched by the federal government to attract foreign investment.