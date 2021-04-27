Illegal appointment of PPL MD: Khaqan says he did not have any record related to case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Monday, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with alleged illegal appointment of Wamiq Bukhari as managing director (MD) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), case.

According to the NAB sources, Abbasi appeared before the NAB’s Rawalpindi team in connection with the alleged illegal appointment.

The bureau investigators grilled Abbasi for over one and half hour, they said, adding, that during the investigation, Abbasi told investigators that he did not have any record related to the case, and if they need any record then they can obtain it from the relevant government department.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the NAB team, Abbasi said that the investigators handed him a questionnaire and told him that he had illegally appointed former MD PPL. He said that today, all wrong doing was happening in the NAB.

If Prime Minister Imran is proud of increase in number of the coronvirus cases and the worsening economy of the country then this man should accept that he has completely failed, Abbasi said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021