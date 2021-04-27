ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Pakistan

Illegal appointment of PPL MD: Khaqan says he did not have any record related to case

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Monday, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with alleged illegal appointment of Wamiq Bukhari as managing director (MD) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), case.

According to the NAB sources, Abbasi appeared before the NAB’s Rawalpindi team in connection with the alleged illegal appointment.

The bureau investigators grilled Abbasi for over one and half hour, they said, adding, that during the investigation, Abbasi told investigators that he did not have any record related to the case, and if they need any record then they can obtain it from the relevant government department.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the NAB team, Abbasi said that the investigators handed him a questionnaire and told him that he had illegally appointed former MD PPL. He said that today, all wrong doing was happening in the NAB.

If Prime Minister Imran is proud of increase in number of the coronvirus cases and the worsening economy of the country then this man should accept that he has completely failed, Abbasi said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PPL PMLN Wamiq Bukhari coronvirus cases

