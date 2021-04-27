Zaghari-Ratcliffe sentenced to a year in prison

ANL
32.99
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC
14.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL
22.75
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN
87.11
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP
7.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO
9.88
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC
117.40
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL
53.75
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL
23.26
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL
27.00
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL
15.28
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL
9.04
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC
78.90
Increased By
▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL
6.20
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL
20.18
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO
38.85
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL
3.67
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM
14.28
Decreased By
▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF
44.06
Increased By
▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL
32.23
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL
10.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER
8.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL
88.55
Increased By
▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL
23.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC
9.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK
1.40
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP
40.50
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG
181.10
Increased By
▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY
31.40
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL
1.53
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
Comments are closed on this story.