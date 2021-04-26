ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani workforce recruitment in Japan underway: Zulfi Bukhari

  • Recruitment of 120 skilled workers, who had been imparted Japanese language by the ministry, was underway, he added.
APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said on Monday that the country would soon start sending its skilled workforce to Japan under a government-to-government Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a recruitment process of many young workers in final stages.

He revealed this while addressing the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Inter-SES.

The partnership was meant to explore employment opportunities for Pakistani manpower in Japan by reaching out to major Information Technology (IT) companies.

The MoC was signed by OEC Managing Director Kashif Noor and Inter-SES Chief Executive Officer Zafar Mahmood in presence of SAMP Zulfikar Bukhari and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda.

He said after signing of this MoC, the Inter-SES and OEC would make joint efforts to find new and lucrative job opportunities in Japan for qualified youth of Pakistan.

Recruitment of 120 skilled workers, who had been imparted Japanese language by the ministry, was underway, he added.

The SAPM said the chief aim of MoC was to boost footprint of Pakistani workforce in Japan through extensive marketing of the jobs’ demand, emanating from Japanese companies, in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, both the countries were devoid of linkages for human resource in the past, but now there was a Memorandum of Understanding between the two states for manpower export, he added.

He said all-out efforts would be made to ensure presence of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan at par with the gulf countries as it had immense potential to meet the growing employment needs of Pakistan.

“Since Japan is an aging population and will be needing around 5,00,000 of workforce in future, it is our priority to fetch maximum quota for Pakistan out of this,” Zulfikar Bukhari maintained.

The SAPM said the ministry’s prime focus for export of manpower to Japan was on IT sector as Pakistan had the best block chain developers in the world. The IT sector was not given due attention in the past which was ‘very unfortunate’, he added.

He said the ministry was exploring new markets to create maximum job opportunities for Pakistani workforce in other than gulf countries. “We want to digress as a country and ministry and do not want to be heavily populated in one region.”

Regarding the Japanese ambassador as the biggest supporter in Pakistan-Japan relationship, he extended his gratitude to ambassador for always being at forefront between this relationship and particularly in Pakistani manpower export to Japan.

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said as of today, above 30,000 Pakistanis were living and working in Japan. Pakistanis were among the most constructive and law-abiding members of society in Japan, he commented.

He said Japan had high trust in capabilities of Pakistani youth, particularly in IT sector.

“Spread good words about Japan and Pakistan relations, particularly in human resource,” he remarked while addressing to the media.

Japan Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Recruitment workforce

Pakistani workforce recruitment in Japan underway: Zulfi Bukhari

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters