Eyeing to fetch maximum share, Pakistan to send workforce to Japan soon

Pakistan would soon start sending its skilled workforce to Japan under a government-to-government Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a recruitment process of many young workers in the final stages.

This was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Inter-SES.

The partnership was meant to explore employment opportunities for Pakistani manpower in Japan by reaching out to major Information Technology (IT) companies.

Bukhari said that under the MoU, the Inter-SES and OEC would make joint efforts to find new and lucrative job opportunities in Japan for qualified youth of Pakistan. Recruitment of 120 skilled workers, who had been imparted the Japanese language by the ministry, was underway, he added.

The SAPM said the chief aim of MoU was to boost the footprint of the Pakistani workforce in Japan through extensive marketing of the jobs’ demand, emanating from Japanese companies, in Pakistan.

“Since Japan is an aging population and will be needing around 5,00,000 of the workforce in future, it is our priority to fetch maximum quota for Pakistan out of this,” Zulfikar Bukhari maintained.

The SAPM said the ministry’s prime focus for the export of manpower to Japan was on the IT sector as Pakistan had the best blockchain developers in the world.

He said the ministry was exploring new markets to create maximum job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in other than gulf countries. “We want to digress as a country and ministry and do not want to be heavily populated in one region.”