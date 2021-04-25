ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM determined to build corruption-free society: Ali Nawaz Awan

  • He vowed to strengthen the PTI’s struggle for making Pakistan socially and economically more strong and prosperous country.
APP 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was determined to build a corruption-free society in the country.

On the eve of 25th foundation day of the ruling PTI, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the honest and hardworking leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan embarked on a mission to make the country a "modern Islamic welfare state".

He said today is a historical day in the democratic history of Pakistan as on this day PTI workers and people of the country laid the foundation of a new thinking.

The journey of Naya Pakistan would not only continue but would gain more pace in days to come.

He also vowed to strengthen the PTI’s struggle for making Pakistan socially and economically more strong and prosperous country.

He also expressed good wishes to all party leaders, members and workers on this auspicious occasion.

Ali Nawaz Awan

PM determined to build corruption-free society: Ali Nawaz Awan

FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process

Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters