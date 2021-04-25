ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for devising master plan for renovation of National Museum

APP 25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday directed to devise a comprehensive master plan for renovation and expansion of the National Museum of Pakistan, including setting up a digitisation centre for preservation of historic documents and artefacts.

The president, while chairing a follow-up meeting on the National Museum and Awan-e-Nawaderat-e-Quaid-i-Azam (ANQA) here at the Sindh Governor House, also instructed to constitute an advisory committee for devising the master plan.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture, members and resident engineers of the Quaid-i-Azam Management Board, representatives of ANQA and National Museum of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Presentations were given to the president containing proposals for renovation and modernisation of ANQA and National Museum of Pakistan.

Keeping in view importance of the rare artefacts, old historic documents and database of artefacts a comprehensive master plan be envisaged for modification of the National Museum, including a laboratory for preservation of old documents, digitisation centre for 20,000 manuscripts, building structure and facilities for visitors, Dr Alvi said.

Expressing satisfaction on the proposals for renovation of both the museums, the president stressed on improvement of the digital information and adequate lighting of the showcases in the ANQA. For preservation purpose 3D animated and humidity controlled showcases for display bje affixed, he added.

Dr Alvi stressed the need for attracting researchers, scholars and visitors as well by providing facilities to them, and directed to plan a wider space in the ANQA in order to facilitate free movement of visitors inside the museum and inclusion of fire extinguishing system in the proposal. Process of the board’s approval and other procedural requirements should be finalised at the earliest, he urged.

The proposal for establishment of a digitisation centre for at least 20,000 manuscripts available with the National Museum of Pakistan was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

President Dr Arif Alvi President Dr Arif Alvi Sindh Governor House Sindh Governor House President for devising master plan President for devising master plan renovation of National Museum renovation of National Museum ANQA ANQA National Museum of Pakistan National Museum of Pakistan

President for devising master plan for renovation of National Museum

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.