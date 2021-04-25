President for devising master plan for renovation of National Museum

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday directed to devise a comprehensive master plan for renovation and expansion of the National Museum of Pakistan, including setting up a digitisation centre for preservation of historic documents and artefacts.

The president, while chairing a follow-up meeting on the National Museum and Awan-e-Nawaderat-e-Quaid-i-Azam (ANQA) here at the Sindh Governor House, also instructed to constitute an advisory committee for devising the master plan.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture, members and resident engineers of the Quaid-i-Azam Management Board, representatives of ANQA and National Museum of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Presentations were given to the president containing proposals for renovation and modernisation of ANQA and National Museum of Pakistan.

Keeping in view importance of the rare artefacts, old historic documents and database of artefacts a comprehensive master plan be envisaged for modification of the National Museum, including a laboratory for preservation of old documents, digitisation centre for 20,000 manuscripts, building structure and facilities for visitors, Dr Alvi said.

Expressing satisfaction on the proposals for renovation of both the museums, the president stressed on improvement of the digital information and adequate lighting of the showcases in the ANQA. For preservation purpose 3D animated and humidity controlled showcases for display bje affixed, he added.

Dr Alvi stressed the need for attracting researchers, scholars and visitors as well by providing facilities to them, and directed to plan a wider space in the ANQA in order to facilitate free movement of visitors inside the museum and inclusion of fire extinguishing system in the proposal. Process of the board’s approval and other procedural requirements should be finalised at the earliest, he urged.

The proposal for establishment of a digitisation centre for at least 20,000 manuscripts available with the National Museum of Pakistan was also discussed in detail in the meeting.