ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab approves two more uplift schemes

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two schemes of urban development and local government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs99.518 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included hiring of individual consultants for Punjab intermediate cities improvement investment programme (PICIIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 75.773 and pre-feasibility study, strategic development plan & detailed feasibility for urban regeneration plan along Lai Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project (PC-II) at the cost of Rs23.745 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

development work Abdullah Khan Sumbal PICIIP Lai Nullah Expressway

Punjab approves two more uplift schemes

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.