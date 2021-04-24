Punjab approves two more uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two schemes of urban development and local government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs99.518 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included hiring of individual consultants for Punjab intermediate cities improvement investment programme (PICIIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 75.773 and pre-feasibility study, strategic development plan & detailed feasibility for urban regeneration plan along Lai Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project (PC-II) at the cost of Rs23.745 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021