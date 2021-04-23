ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Ukraine farm minister opposes sunflower seed export ban

  • The economy ministry said this week it had proposed banning exports of sunflower seeds from May 15 to Sept. 30, even though volumes of seed exports have been tiny.
  • Ukraine this week limited sunoil exports to 5.38 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season in a bid to prevent a jump in sunoil prices on domestic market.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's agriculture minister Roman Leshchenko said on Friday he opposed proposals to introduce a ban on sunflower seed exports from Ukraine, a move initiated by the economy ministry.

The economy ministry said this week it had proposed banning exports of sunflower seeds from May 15 to Sept. 30, even though volumes of seed exports have been tiny.

Ukraine was a leading seed exporter more than 20 years ago but exports largely stopped after the country imposed a 23% duty in 1999. Ukraine sunflower oil production rocketed since then, making the country one of the world's leading sunoil exporters.

The agriculture ministry this week took back control of the farming sector after a decision to merge it with the economy ministry was reversed.

Ukraine this week limited sunoil exports to 5.38 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season in a bid to prevent a jump in sunoil prices on domestic market.

"The ban on sunflower (seed) exports is an illegal measure because according to current legislation, the reason for its introduction is a violation of market equilibrium, or deficit. However, there is no shortage of sunflower in Ukraine," Leshchenko said.

He said the ban could create conditions for anti-competitive actions.

The economy ministry said the ban could help avoid a jump in domestic sunflower oil prices. Leshechenko said this approach was based on "dangerous populism" and threatened the development of the sector without solving the problem.

