PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Kohsar University in Murree, local media reported Friday.

As per details, the premier also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green campaign.

Speaking to the participants, Imran said that the establishment of Kohsar University is an important step forward to promote the tourism sector in the country.

He stated that Kohsar University will be affiliated with one of the leading international universities to make it a world-class university for tourism studies and ensure international standards of education.

He said that education is the only way to change a person's fate, adding that the masses expect their governments to invest in health and education.

He said that the population of Murree has increased but there are not enough health facilities to cater to the needs of the people. He mentioned that the government will utilize all resources to provide health and education facilities to the people so the country could progress.