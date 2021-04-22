Pakistan
Court seeks record in reference against Mehtab Abbasi
- The court also postponed the decision on acquittal of five accused in the case.
22 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought relevant record from cabinet division in a reference against PMLN's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court also recorded the statement of a prosecution witness Jameel Ahmed. The court sought the record and adjourned hearing of the case till May 10.
The court also postponed the decision on acquittal of five accused in the case.
PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Quetta blast
Court seeks record in reference against Mehtab Abbasi
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments