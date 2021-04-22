ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble rallies after Russia orders troops to return to bases after drills

  • he rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.69, its strongest since April 16 and close to a one-month high.
  • It had gained 1% to trade at 91.28 versus the euro .
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble jumped to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday after Russia signalled an end to military drills near its border with Ukraine, easing some of the geopolitical risk pressure that has built up in recent weeks.

Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday. Tensions with the West had risen in recent weeks over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

By 1140 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.69, its strongest since April 16 and close to a one-month high.

It had gained 1% to trade at 91.28 versus the euro .

The rouble was already strengthening earlier in the day, trading around 0.5% higher versus the greenback, responding favourably to President Vladimir Putin striking a relatively conciliatory tone in a speech on Wednesday.

Putin said Moscow wanted to "maintain good relations" internationally and avoid burning bridges on a day when police rounded up more than 1,700 protesters as Russians in dozens of cities took part in rallies organised by allies of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.

Russia's upcoming month-end tax payment period, which usually prompts export-focused companies to convert part of their revenues to meet local liabilities, was also supporting the rouble, said Veles Capital analyst Yuri Kravchenko.

The central bank will address the latest market turmoil at a board meeting on Friday. It is expected to hike its key interest rate by 25 or 50 basis points amid high inflation and intensified geopolitical risks.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $64.89 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2% to 1,493.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 3,589.4 points.

Russian rouble Russia's central bank Russian rouble vs dollar Russia's forex market

Rouble rallies after Russia orders troops to return to bases after drills

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters