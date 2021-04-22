ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Business & Finance

HAVAL Jolion by Sazgar arrives in Pakistan

  • SEWL is all set to stir the local market with two HAVAL SUVs: HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion.
  • According to reports, the CBU Units of HAVAL Jolion have already arrived at the Sazgar’s factory in Lahore.
Syed Ahmed Updated 22 Apr 2021

While the Pakistani auto market has plenty of SUVs by Chinese, Korean, and British auto brands, another SUV, HAVAL Jolion, just made a splash in the market. The car is a product of a Chinese automaker, the Great Wall Motors (GWM), and will enter the Pakistani market through Pakistan’s Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL).

HAVAL - a GWM-owned SUV brand – is known for producing professional SUVs after JEEP and LANDROVER. The company exports to over 60 foreign countries, with 5 million HAVAL owners around the world.

On the other hand, Sazgar is one of the best auto-rickshaw and three-wheeler manufacturers in Pakistan. The company received the Greenfield status under the Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) in March 2018 and has since been eying an impactful entry into the country’s car market.

It had also sent a letter to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the manufacture/assembly, sales, and after-sales services of passenger and commercial vehicles under the brand name GWM “HAVAL”.

As per media reports, SEWL is all set to stir the local market with two HAVAL SUVs. HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion. The company states that, unlike other companies, they will introduce the latest generation of HAVAL vehicles.

An introduction to HAVAL Jolion

HAVAL Jolion is an entry-level, small SUV underpinned by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Its salient features are:

• 1.5-litre turbo engine • Maximum power: 147 hp • Maximum torque: 220 Nm • 17-inch alloy wheels • 6 airbags • LED headlights and tail-lights • Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) • Four drive modes (Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow) • Adaptive Cruise Control • Traction Control System (TCS) • 10.25-inch touch screen • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) • Rear fog lights • Head-up Display (HuD)

According to PakWheels, the CBU Units of HAVAL Jolion have already arrived at the Sazgar’s factory in Lahore, indicating that a launch might be closer than we expect.

An introduction to HAVAL H6

HAVAL’s H6, on the flip side, is one of the highest selling SUVs in the world. It’s a powerful 2.0-litre Turbo All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Other feature highlights include:

• 2.0-litre 4B15D turbo engine • Maximum Power: 200 hp • Maximum Torque: 320 Nm • Panoramic Sunroof • 360 Camera View System • Cruise Control • Adaptation LEDs • 19-Inch Alloy Wheel • 6 Airbags • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) • Dual Zone Climate Control System • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) + Auto Hold • Steering Wheel Audio Control • 12.3-Inch Color LCD Touch Display • Head-up Display (HuD) • Automatic Parking System

Previously SEWL teamed up with a Chinese automaker BAIC to introduce three vehicles in Pakistan. Although manufacturing of BAIC X25, BAIC D20, and BAIC BJ40 went through a rough patch due to COVID-19, production is back on track. These BAIC cars are yet to hit the roads of Pakistan.

