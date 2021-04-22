ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
PM performs groundbreaking ceremoney of housing scheme

Amjad Ali Shah 22 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Jalozai Housing Scheme for low-income groups in Nowshera.

While addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Jalozai apartments project, the prime minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in ensuring equal law for everyone.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Minister for Communication, Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan were also present on the occasion.

“The underprivileged and labourers deserve to have their homes, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide that,” the premier said.

The project is part of the government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Defining the procedure of distribution, the premier said that the apartments would be given through balloting to those people who had an income of up to forty-thousand rupees per month.

Imran Khan further stated, “We are constructing houses and flats on the government land to provide low-cost units to the people.”

For this scheme, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has registered the people and is providing a subsidy of Rs300,000 on each housing unit.

The premier appreciated the banks which were providing loans on easy installments so that the people could build their own houses.

He said our aim is to provide protection to the poor segments of the society.

Imran Khan said the Naya Pakistan Housing Program had been launched across the country so that the underprivileged class of the society could also own their houses.

“We are providing a subsidy of Rs300,000” on each house while the buyer would pay easy mortgage installments to get the ownership rights, the premier said, adding that the scheme would be extended to other parts of the province as well.

The prime minister said that societies that didn’t uplift their weak did not prosper.

“Also, supremacy of law ensures that the powerful are within the ambit of the law,” he added. But, he said, the influential segment of society did not want to be held accountable.

Law, he maintained, should be the same for the weak and the powerful.

The premier reiterated that the health card system would bring about a revolution in the health sector.

Imran Khan said compassion for the poor as well as rule of law was the basic philosophy of the State of Madina.

The prime minister said that the aim of his government was to provide protection to the poor segments of the society.

He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province which had provided health cards to each household, under which they could get medical treatment worth one million rupees annually.

The premier said this would trigger a revolution in the health sector and encourage the private sector to establish hospitals and healthcare facilities.

He also expressed the commitment to further widen the network of Panagahs and that of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” scheme.

A total of 1,320 apartments will be constructed in eighteen months under the Jalozai Housing Scheme.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all development, housing and social welfare schemes in the province would be completed within the timeframe as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the housing scheme in Jalozai.

The chief minister said that 1,320 apartments would be allotted to low-income groups through open balloting.

He said that plots had already been allotted to low-income families in Hangu district, adding that high-rise building schemes had been started in Peshawar, Mardan, Charssada and Swat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

