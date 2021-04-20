ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
CM directs ministers to monitor relief packages

Recorder Report 20 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial ministers to conduct field visits for monitoring the steps taken for providing relief to the citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with provincial ministers including Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Asif Nakai and Hashim Jawan Bakht held here on Monday to discuss various matters, including providing relief to the masses, Ramadan Package, cleanliness situation and the progress on development schemes.

He told the ministers that the Punjab government has initiated Ramadan Package and agri-fare price shops are set up in Ramadan bazaars. "The government will continue to take every step to provide relief to the general public. Artificial increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated and the rights of the people will be fully protected," he added.

According to him, provision of maximum relief is a government agenda and it will go to every extent to control prices to provide relief because the interest of the people is dear to the government.

The CM also directed them to ensure implementation of Covid SOPs in Ramadan bazaars, adding that social distancing and facemasks' restrictions should be implemented strictly. He also directed them to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other cities, adding that removal of garbage should be expedited. "Similarly, cleanliness plans should be daily monitored and the cleanliness of different cities should be ensured at every cost," he directed. "The provision of a neat and clean environment is the responsibility of the government and citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard.

Similarly, timely completion of development projects should be ensured. No compromise will be made on the quality of work and third-party monitoring of every project will be held, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

