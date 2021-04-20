ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021
Pakistan

Qureshi, UAE minister discuss enhanced ties, investment

APP 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday met the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed the enhancement of bilateral trade, investment in Pakistan especially in hospitality industry. The meeting took place during the three-day visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to the UAE started Sunday.

Acknowledging Sheikh Nahyan's contributions to bilateral relations between the two countries, the foreign minister termed him as a 'True Friend of Pakistan'. He appreciated the role played by Sheikh Nahyan in strengthening people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

He also lauded his role for enhancing UAE's investment in Pakistan and promoting the welfare and well-being of 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE. The foreign minister discussed the prospects of enhancing bilateral cooperation, in particular in the fields of investment, tourism and related infrastructure and strengthening the bonds of amity between the peoples of the two countries.

Lauding the solid foundation of the Pakistan-UAE friendship laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the foreign minister stressed the need to nurture and further strengthen close bilateral ties. The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of tolerance and coexistence in presenting the true image of Islam and the Islamic society.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the positive role played by the Pakistani expatriates in the development of both countries. Thanking the UAE's leadership for their considerate approach towards expatriates, the foreign minister briefed Sheikh Nahyan about the issues faced by the Pakistani community, in particular the restrictions on visa-related matters.

He stressed the importance of resolving them at the earliest. Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged the positive contribution of the Pakistani expatriates to the UAE's progress and agreed on the need to strengthen people to people linkages. The two ministers exchanged views in detail on the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Lauding the one-of-its-kind mega event in the region, Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the UAE's support in setting up the Pakistan Pavilion in the EXPO. He discussed ideas regarding optimal utilization of the pavilion with a view to successfully showcasing Pakistan's 'Hidden Treasure' - the theme of Pakistan's pavilion in Dubai EXPO 2020.

Sharing his initiative of holding a major event in the EXPO in October 2021, the foreign minister requested Sheikh Nahyan to attend event, which was warmly accepted. Sheikh Nahyan has played a key role in the well-being of Pakistani community in the UAE for decades. He is the patron-in-chief of Pakistan community schools in Abu Dhabi region.

He is also a major investor in the banking and telecommunications sectors in Pakistan. In 2005, he was awarded 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' for his valuable contribution to Pakistan-UAE relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi uae foreign minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan EXPO 2020 Dubai

