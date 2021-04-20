MCC Preventive seizes Rs440.1m smuggled goods in 18 days

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Preventive Monday claimed to have confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs440.1 million during the last 18 days of anti-smuggling drive.

According to details released by the department, a significant portion of the seized goods comprised betel nuts, non-custom paid vehicles, cosmetics, transporting vehicles, cloth, etc. During the anti-smuggling drive, the department has seized 174 tons of betel nuts valuing Rs 208 million from warehouses located in different vicinities of the metropolis. In the last 18 days, the department has also confiscated nine Non-Customs paid vehicles, tallying to 30 vehicles worth Rs 120 million during the last three months.

Similarly, expired and smuggled cosmetics worth Rs 40.2 million, 12 smuggled goods carriers, including a boat worth Rs. 32.5 million, cigarettes worth Rs. 24 million, and other miscellaneous smuggled goods valuing Rs. 15 million were seized during the last 18 days of the current month.

Moreover, officials said that the government has decided to freeze all those properties using as storage/warehouses of smuggling goods under clause 1(i)(8) of Section 156 of the Customs Act, 1969, to discourage smuggling.

