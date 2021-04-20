Amendments in FMTI Bill 2020: NA body seeks opposition members' suggestions

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health and Regulations has asked the members of the opposition to bring their recommendations for amending the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Bill, 2020, in the next meeting so that the panel can consider it.

Khalid Hussain Magsi, chairman NA Standing Committee on National Health Services, and Regulations, while chairing the committee meeting, here on Monday, urged the members of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and others, if they have serious suggestions regarding the bill, present in the next meeting.

Magsi, while discussing "The Federal Medical Teaching Institute Bill, 2020 (Ordinance No. XII of 2020)" said to avoid lacuna's in the proposed legislation, members of the opposition parties must come up with their recommendations in a bid to make them the part of the bill.

The chairman committee following receiving no viable suggestions/amendments decided to defer, "The Federal Medical Teaching Institute Bill, 2020" till its next meeting for further discussion.

The panel also discussed the performance of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The Committee was informed that Diploma program had been converted into degree programme for nursing on the direction of the Higher Education Commission in 2018 and directions were issued to all nursing schools to upgrade themselves as per BSN criteria.

The Committee directed that the PSC to submit the list of 254 nursing schools recently enrolled on BSN degree programme as per new criteria.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to adhere the reserved quota of 265 seats allocated for the FATA/Balochistan students in medical and dental colleges.

The meeting was attended by Jai Parkash, Fozia Behram, Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Dr Samina Matloob, Dr Darshan, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ramesh Lal, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam, and Shamsun Nisa.

