ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Gasoil cash discount widens, jet discount narrows

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil fell for a sixth straight session on Monday to their biggest discounts in nearly three weeks as elevated exports from China and the spread of COVID-19 in some Asian markets weighed on the market, trade sources said.

But some industry participants expected the market to balance out in the near term as refinery turnarounds help limit near-term supplies and on expectations of fresh exports to the West.

Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content widened to 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, from a discount of 25 cents per barrel on Friday and marking the lowest since April 1.

The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which has stayed in a contango structure since early March, slipped to minus 15 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Jet fuel cash differentials, however, jumped to minus 15 cents a barrel on Monday, up from minus 34 cents at the end of last week on hopes that a travel bubble discussion could help support the aviation fuel market. Elevated exports of jet fuel from the Singapore storage and trading hub last week also helped buoy the market.

China’s diesel exports in March hovered near a record level, data showed on Sunday, as companies battled to ease brimming domestic inventories.

Diesel shipments totalled 2.81 million tonnes last month, versus the previous monthly record at 2.83 million tonnes in March 2020, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed.

COVID19 Gasoil Refinitiv Eikon Asia Distillates Cash discounts for gasoil China’s diesel

Asia Distillates: Gasoil cash discount widens, jet discount narrows

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.