ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia seen raising rates on Friday amid high inflation, sanctions

  • Central bank seen choosing between 25 and 50 bps hike.
  • Bank of Russia to deliver decision at 1030 GMT on Friday.
  • Governor Elvira Nabiullina to present decision at 1200 GMT.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's central bank will raise its key interest rate on Friday by 25 or 50 basis points, amid high inflation and intensified geopolitical risks, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

A rate hike became more necessary recently when the rouble took a hit from a new wave of sanctions and inflation, the central bank's main area of responsibility, showed little signs of slowing.

Seventeen of the 29 analysts and economists polled said the central bank would raise the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, as it did in March.

Last month the central bank announced its plan to return to a neutral policy rate of 5-6% after slashing the rate to a record low of 4.25% in 2020 to prop up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in oil prices.

Geopolitical risks were not the key factor behind the March rate hike, the bank's head of monetary policy, Kirill Tremasov, said in an interview with Reuters.

However, the United States has since barred its banks from buying new state debt directly from Russia from mid-June. The US and European Union have both indicated they keep the door open for more sanctions against Moscow.

Such a backdrop batters the rouble, which in turn affects consumer prices. In March, annual inflation surged to 5.8%, its highest since late 2016, hovering above the 4% target.

All this prompted the market to start pricing in a bigger rate hike, with 11 of the polled experts said they expected the central bank to increase the benchmark to 5% this Friday.

"We have revised our previous forecast for a 25 bp (hike) amid stronger geopolitical risks and the weaker rouble," Gazprombank analysts said.

SOVA Capital also pointed at a "further surge in geopolitical risks" as a reason for a possible rate hike to 5%.

The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT on Friday, followed by an online media conference with Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Russia's central bank Russia's economy Russia's GDP Russia's FX trading Bank of Russia

Russia seen raising rates on Friday amid high inflation, sanctions

NAB decides to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters