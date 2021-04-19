EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 21.34 million tonnes by April 18

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 21.34 million tonnes by April 18, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That was down from 28.35 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

The Commission added, however, that its latest weekly grain export and import data only contained figures for France up to April 15.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 6.42 million tonnes, against 6.34 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 12.07 million tonnes, down from 16.73 million.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.