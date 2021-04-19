Ukraine limits 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382mn tonnes

KYIV: Ukraine's government and sunflower oil producers agreed on Monday to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382 million tonnes, aiming to avoid a jump in domestic sunoil prices due to excessive shipments overseas, local producers said.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunoil exporter and the government had said sunoil exports in the September 2020-August 2021 season might total around 5.52 million tonnes out of output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

Last week local traders said the government could impose a zero quota for sunflower oil exports from May 2021 and that at least 200,000 tonnes of sunoil could stay in the country, as part of moves to respond to rising food prices.

Ukrainian traders' union UGA said it was concerned by the government's plan to curb exports, which could cause a big fall in the amount of area used for sunflower sowing and reduce the harvest.

The national sunoil producers' association called on the government to avoid any export restriction as it could lead to a significant number of sunoil enterprises in Ukraine going out of business.

Neighbouring Russia has already imposed an export duty for sunflower seeds at 30%, and not less than 165 euros per tonne, between Jan. 9 and June 30.

Analyst APK-Inform said at the weekend that the supply-demand balance for 2020/21 season allows Ukraine to export 5.6 million tonnes of sunoil which could jump to 6.54 in the 2021/22 season due to a higher sunseed harvest.

The consultancy forecast that Ukraine will harvest 16.4 million tonnes of sunseed and refine 7 million tonnes of sunoil in 2021/22 season.