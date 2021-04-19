ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine limits 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382mn tonnes

  • Ukraine is the world's largest sunoil exporter and the government had said sunoil exports in the September 2020-August 2021 season might total around 5.52 million tonnes out of output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.
  • Ukrainian traders' union UGA said it was concerned by the government's plan to curb exports, which could cause a big fall in the amount of area used for sunflower sowing and reduce the harvest.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's government and sunflower oil producers agreed on Monday to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382 million tonnes, aiming to avoid a jump in domestic sunoil prices due to excessive shipments overseas, local producers said.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunoil exporter and the government had said sunoil exports in the September 2020-August 2021 season might total around 5.52 million tonnes out of output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

Last week local traders said the government could impose a zero quota for sunflower oil exports from May 2021 and that at least 200,000 tonnes of sunoil could stay in the country, as part of moves to respond to rising food prices.

Ukrainian traders' union UGA said it was concerned by the government's plan to curb exports, which could cause a big fall in the amount of area used for sunflower sowing and reduce the harvest.

The national sunoil producers' association called on the government to avoid any export restriction as it could lead to a significant number of sunoil enterprises in Ukraine going out of business.

Neighbouring Russia has already imposed an export duty for sunflower seeds at 30%, and not less than 165 euros per tonne, between Jan. 9 and June 30.

Analyst APK-Inform said at the weekend that the supply-demand balance for 2020/21 season allows Ukraine to export 5.6 million tonnes of sunoil which could jump to 6.54 in the 2021/22 season due to a higher sunseed harvest.

The consultancy forecast that Ukraine will harvest 16.4 million tonnes of sunseed and refine 7 million tonnes of sunoil in 2021/22 season.

sunflower oil sunoil prices sunoil exports world's largest sunoil exporter Ukrainian traders

Ukraine limits 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382mn tonnes

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters