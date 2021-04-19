Sports
Twelve major European clubs launch plans for Super League
19 Apr 2021
PARIS: Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players.
"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs," said a statement by the group.
"Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible."
