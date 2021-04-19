ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.61%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.78%)
DGKC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.1%)
EPCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.04%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TRG 162.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.37%)
UNITY 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,849 Decreased By ▼ -25.07 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,517 Decreased By ▼ -183.33 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,144 Decreased By ▼ -161.16 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -64.51 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Twelve major European clubs launch plans for Super League

  • "Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible."
AFP 19 Apr 2021

PARIS: Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs," said a statement by the group.

"Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible."

