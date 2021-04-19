Balochistan govt to set up cricket, football academy

QUETTA: A cricket and football academy has planned to be set up in the province during the next financial year to provide opportunity the local talent to flourish.

He said that plans have been made to build mini sports complexes in 12 towns of the province to improve sports and recreation facilities across the province to push the youth towards sports and channelise their talent in healthy activities, official source said.

The concept papers of the proposed schemes for construction of the stadiums in 32 districts have also been approved which would be included in the next public sector development programme of the province.