ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Campbell, Chalmers shine to clinch Australian sprint titles

AFP 19 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Sprint star Cate Campbell fired a warning shot with a lightning-fast 50m freestyle swim to win the Australian title Sunday as Kyle Chalmers sealed the men’s treble.

Campbell, the top-ranked woman in the world so far this year, touched in 24.28secs ahead of fellow Tokyo Olympic medal prospects Emma McKeon (24.39) — who edged Campbell to win the 100m — and sister Bronte (24.75).

“It’s a little bit of a change up going finals in the morning, but I’m a veteran of the sport and that has to count for something,” said the 28-year-old, who is targeting a fourth Olympics.

Finals at Australia’s national championships on the Gold Coast have been swum in the morning, mimicking the schedule in Japan where heats will be in the evening.

The last Olympics that followed the format was Beijing in 2008 where Campbell won a bronze in the 50 — one of the few swimmers still competing to experience the concept at a Games.

“It really does come down to mindset when I remember all the way back to 2008. You just need to be able to stand up and race when it counts,” she said.

Campbell, who finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, holds the Commonwealth and Australian record of 23.78, fractionally outside Sarah Sjostrom’s world mark of 23.67.

The Swedish great is set to be a key rival again in Tokyo, although her preparations suffered a setback in February when she broke her right elbow after slipping on ice.

Australia’s Olympics trials are in June.

Rio Olympic champion Chalmers, who is on the comeback from shoulder surgery, had already won the 100m and 200m freestyle and added the 50 crown when he touched in 22.30.

Elsewhere, Ariarne Titmus won the 800m title in 8:23.13, some 10 seconds slower than American great Katie Ledecky swam last month.

