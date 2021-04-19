ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Newly discovered Badin coalfield: Technical report being compiled after collecting 78 samples

APP 19 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Geological experts are in process of compiling a technical report based on the initial analysis of 78 samples collected from the newly discovered coal deposits in Badin and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

"The chemical analysis show the quality of coal is lignite, comparable with Thar coal quality," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the project was prepared and being executed to discover the coal resources under alluvium cover in Badin and surrounding areas through drilling activities.

Sharing update, the official said as many as fifteen boreholes with a cumulative depth of 5719.91 meters, had so far been drilled in Pingrio, Jhuddo, Tando Bagho, Nando Town, Badin bypass, Mori Village, west of Pingrio, Saman Sarkar, south of Pingrio, Pingrio Sugar Mills, village Chak Baloch, Chutto Khan Kaloi, Tando Bago to Nando Road and Pingrio city areas in districts Badin and Mirpurkhas, covering an area of approximately 2500 square kilometres.

During the drilling, he said, coal seams were encountered in all boreholes at various depth levels. "The thickness of coal seams ranging from 2.30 meters as thickest to 0.17 meters as the thinnest coal seam."

The official said a total of 78 coal seams have been encountered with a cumulative thickness of 52.01 meters. "One sample from each seam has been taken for chemical analysis. Proximate chemical analysis of 78 collected coal samples have been completed through GSP [Geological Survey of Pakistan) chemical laboratory, Karachi office."

Generally, he said the coal was encountered beyond 270 meters depth in the Bara Formation of Paleocene age.

"Report appraisal documents for the compilation of technical report writing based on work done to date is in progress."

Through drilling activities, around 2,500 square kilometres of unexplored area had been thoroughly examined and the presence of coal in Badin and adjoining areas was confirmed.

The official said the explored block had been assessed containing 33.893 Million Tons (MT) proved, 305.082 MT indicated and 4219.498 million tons inferred coal reserves.

Experts believe that the project would enhance the national coal resources and have an appreciable share in the much-needed energy mix of the country.

