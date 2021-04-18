ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

NNI 18 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that through economic diplomacy, Pakistan is diverting attention of the foreign investors and businessmen towards the enormous business opportunities in Pakistan.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai in Dubai today (Saturday), he said Pakistan’s economic diplomacy is yielding positive results in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the purpose of his visit to the UAE is aimed at further enhancing the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in diverse fields. The Foreign Minister said welfare and solution of the problems of expatriate Pakistanis is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure for him that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in the UAE and playing a highly important role in development and progress of the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UAE are improving day by day.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Afzaal Mehmood, Consul General Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior officers of the Pakistani embassy attended the Iftar dinner.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Dubai on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the UAE.

Senior officials of the UAE Foreign Ministry, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mehmood and other officials received the Foreign Minister at the Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

He will hold consultations with the UAE's leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. Foreign Minister's visit to the UAE is part of the high level contacts between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. It is expected that Foreign Minister's visit will further strengthen Pakistan's brotherly relations with the UAE.

