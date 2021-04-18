Opposition leaders: References pending since Mar 31

LAHORE: The trial of corruption references against the opposition leaders in three accountability courts at Lahore is halt since March 31 for further proceedings

after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had transferred their presiding judges.

The references pending before these courts are against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, his brother former provincial minister Khwaja Salman Rafiq, former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif and others leaders of PML-N.

The LHC had sent the names of district and sessions judges to the government several days ago for their appointment as presiding judges at these courts.

The LHC is waiting the response of the government for the appointments of the presiding judges.

