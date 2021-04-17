Ogra to hold public hearing on petitions

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold public hearing on petitions for grant of license for construction and establishment of a LNG re-gasification terminal including all allied facilities at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Two petitioners, Tabeer Energy (Private) Limited (TEPL) and M/s Energas Terminal Private Limited (ETPL) applied under OGRA (LNG) Rules, 2007, for grant of license.

The petitioners have sought license as LNG developers, which shall purchase LNG supplies, re-gasify the same through its LNG terminal and supply RLNG to the domestic market and own use.

The authority had sought public comments and interventions and decided to hold public hearing on Monday (April 19).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021