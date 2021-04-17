Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Dolmen City Riet 31.03.2021 3.3% (iii) 4,124.994 1.8550 - 01.05.2021 to
Nine Months 07.05.2021
First Fidility Leasing 31.03.2021 - 1.551 0.06 - -
Modaraba Nine Months
Next Capital Limited 31.03.2021 - 51.512 1.14 - -
Nine Months
MCB Arif Habib 31.03.2021 - 287.791 4.00 - -
Savings and Nine Months
Investments Limited
===============================================================================================================
