KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Dolmen City Riet 31.03.2021 3.3% (iii) 4,124.994 1.8550 - 01.05.2021 to Nine Months 07.05.2021 First Fidility Leasing 31.03.2021 - 1.551 0.06 - - Modaraba Nine Months Next Capital Limited 31.03.2021 - 51.512 1.14 - - Nine Months MCB Arif Habib 31.03.2021 - 287.791 4.00 - - Savings and Nine Months Investments Limited ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021