Pakistan

Egypt's ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

  • The main discussion took place regarding a joint working mechanism and an MoU signing between Gwadar Port Authority and Suez Canal Authority.
APP 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Egypt's Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in his office on Thursday.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Kashani was also present on the occasion. The main discussion took place regarding a joint working mechanism and an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between Gwadar Port Authority and Suez Canal Authority, said a press release.

Ambassador showed keen interest in the Pakistan Maritime sector. Minister Zaidi also shared his vision for Gwadar Port and how Pakistan can learn from Egypt's experience as Suez Canal is one of the biggest transhipment port of the world.

He also invited the Ambassador for a visit to Gwadar Port soon.

Ambassador accepted the invitation and thanked the minister for receiving him.

