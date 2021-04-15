ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Asia naphtha halts decline; gasoline edges higher

Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack edged higher on Wednesday, halting a four-session losing streak that had sent the refining margin to a near four-month low.

The naphtha crack climbed to $87.88 a tonne, up from $86.18 a tonne on Tuesday.

A weak demand outlook for naphtha amid refinery turnarounds in North Asia and weaker European naphtha markets have weighed on sentiment in recent days.

Total naphtha flows into Asia for April have been provisionally assessed at 5.3 million tonnes to 5.4 million tonnes, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

The April inflows were down 12% from the 6.1 million tonnes assessed in March and were lower than the year-to-date monthly average of around 6 million tonnes, the assessments showed.

Asia’s gasoline crack was also higher on Wednesday, up 11 cents from the previous session to $6.53 a barrel, supported by signs of improved demand and refinery maintenance in North Asia.

However, signs of rising supplies as some refiners increase output amid improved refining margins and a spike in coronavirus cases in some Asian countries, including Thailand and India, may cap gains.

American Petroleum Institute figures overnight showed US gasoline inventories jumped by 5.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9.

“If the EIA reports a similar gasoline number today, it would be the largest gasoline build since April last year,” ING Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a refinery outage in Mexico may help draw on refined fuel stockpiles.

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Tuesday the 285,000 barrels per day Lazaro Cardenas oil refinery it operates in the eastern city of Minatitlan is out of service after a fire last week.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted global oil demand and supply were set to rebalance in the second half of the year and producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to meet the expected demand.

