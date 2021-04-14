ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member                         Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
=======================================================================================
Azee Sec.                      Attock Ref.                        13,000         237.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           13,000         237.00
MRA Sec.                       Ghani Global Holding                2,500          31.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,500          31.70
Y.H. Sec.                      INTERNATION STEELS                200,000          90.75
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          200,000          90.75
Trust Securities               Kot Addu Power Comp.                5,000          40.82
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          40.82
BMA Capital                    MCB Bank Ltd.                      52,788         174.99
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           52,788         174.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani            NetSol Technologies               100,000         154.00
SAZ Capital                                                       25,000         165.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          125,000         156.20
Trust Securities               Roshan Packages Ltd.                1,000          28.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000          28.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Sui Northern                      150,000          38.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          150,000          38.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Tariq Glass                        14,000          88.65
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           14,000          88.65
Axis Global                    Telecard                          100,000          10.45
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000          10.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani            TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  80,000         169.00
Brains Securities                                                  1,000         166.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           81,000         168.96
=======================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                    744,288
=======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

