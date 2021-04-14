Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
14 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Azee Sec. Attock Ref. 13,000 237.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 237.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 2,500 31.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 31.70
Y.H. Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 200,000 90.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 90.75
Trust Securities Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 40.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.82
BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 52,788 174.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52,788 174.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 100,000 154.00
SAZ Capital 25,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 156.20
Trust Securities Roshan Packages Ltd. 1,000 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 150,000 38.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 38.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 14,000 88.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 88.65
Axis Global Telecard 100,000 10.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 80,000 169.00
Brains Securities 1,000 166.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 168.96
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 744,288
=======================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.