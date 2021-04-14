KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Azee Sec. Attock Ref. 13,000 237.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 237.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 2,500 31.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 31.70 Y.H. Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 200,000 90.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 90.75 Trust Securities Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 40.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.82 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 52,788 174.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52,788 174.99 M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 100,000 154.00 SAZ Capital 25,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 156.20 Trust Securities Roshan Packages Ltd. 1,000 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 150,000 38.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 38.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 14,000 88.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 88.65 Axis Global Telecard 100,000 10.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.45 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 80,000 169.00 Brains Securities 1,000 166.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 168.96 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 744,288 =======================================================================================

